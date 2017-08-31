Entertainment
'NBA 2K18' reveals top ten players for each position, LeBron leads the way

Leovic Arceta

A promotional teaser of the top ten highest rated small forwards in 'NBA 2K18' — featuring LeBron James as the top player.Facebook/NBA2K

With only a couple of weeks before the launch of "NBA 2K18," the game's publisher, 2K Sports have released a list of the top ten players for each position. It revealed many expected names, like LeBron James in the top spot, as well as a few surprises.

Four-time most valuable player James of the Cleveland Cavaliers led the way with an overall rating of 97. He has been the top player in the game for a number of years now. Coming in at a close second is last season's Finals MVP Kevin Durant from the Golden State Warriors, with a 96 overall rating.

Coming next are MVP contenders Kawhi Leonard of the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets' James Harden, both with overall ratings of 95.

Next in the list the MVP of the 2016-2017 season, Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder, rated 94 overall. Westbrook's rating actually dropped by two points compared to his rating last year.

Fans on twitter have already started contesting this, as they believe Westbrook, who averaged a triple-double last season, should be rated higher than Harden, who came second in last season's MVP voting.

Joining Westbrook with the 94 overall rating are two-time MVP, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans. Davis' teammate DeMarcus Cousins came next on the list with a 91 overall rating.

Youngsters Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves were able to break into the game's top twelve players with a rating of 91. Chris Paul of the Rockets and Paul George of the Thunder also joined the top rated dozen with a 91 rating.

As expected, the Warriors led the game with the most number of players listed in the top ten for each position, with four including Klay Thompson and Draymond Greene. The Timberwolves are this year's up-and-coming team with three players in their position's top ten.

"NBA 2K18" will be released on Sept. 19.

