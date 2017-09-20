'NBA 2K18' releases emergency patch to fix data-wiping bug on Xbox One

The promotional poster for the upcoming basketball game by 2K Games, "NBA 2K18." Facebook/NBA2K

Players of the new sports simulation game "NBA 2K18," which had only officially launched this week, have already encountered a major bug in the Xbox One version of the game. Publisher 2K Sports acknowledged this issue and has released a patch to fix the problem.

The problem affects the online MyCareer mode on the Xbox One. The issue causes players to lose their virtual currency, items, and career progression.

Players first reported the problem on the NBA 2K subreddit with numerous threads about the problem popping out. Due to this, 2k made a statement acknowledging the problem and promising an immediate fix.

Ronnie Singh of 2K, who is very active on Twitter, posted that the patch was "approved and releasing within next hour." Shortly afterward, the NBA 2K Twitter account announced that the patch was available. Although no reports were made about the issue affecting PlayStation 4 players, the patch was released for both Xbox One and PS4.

Users complained that upon opening the online MyCareer mode, they found that their account has been effectively reset. Items like signature animation styles, player badges, and virtual clothing that they have earned since the start of the game were all erased from their accounts.

"NBA 2K18" launched on Friday for players who pre-ordered the game, and they are the ones who encountered the problem. Fans playing the version that was officially released earlier this week will most likely not have the same issue.

While the issue has been fixed, players who have lost their career progression will still need to follow a bunch of steps in order to recover their data. 2K has provided a support page with instructions on how to recover missing MyPlayer data in "NBA 2K18." If the simple troubleshooting steps do not work, players can reach out to the 2K Support team to get assistance in recovering their data.