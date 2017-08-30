'NBA 2K18' release date news: LeBron James revealed to have highest player rating

A promotional teaser of the highest-rated small forwards in "NBA 2K18" — featuring LeBron James as the top player. Facebook/NBA2K

Developer 2K Games has released some details regarding the players in "NBA 2K18." The rating for some of the sport's most popular players was generously shown to fans. Ultimately, it was revealed that LeBron James has the highest rating in the entire game so far.

A list of the top 10 small forwards was released on Twitter and in the game, James leads the pack with a rating of 97, beating fellow small forward Kevin Durant by only one point. Kawhi Leonard comes in at third place with a 95 rating, then Paul George at fourth with 91.

Cavs Nation stated that the King truly deserves a rating that high, especially after his performance during the National Basketball Association's postseason where he averaged a triple-double in five games against the Golden State Warriors. Additionally, this was also his seventh consecutive finals appearance, which is also a tremendous achievement in itself.

According to Forbes, it is still unclear if James will keep the throne as the highest-rated player in "NBA 2K18" since not all top players for every position have been revealed yet. It is likely that as the date of release draws closer, 2K will be releasing the lists as promotional teasers for the game.

The list of the top 10 power forwards has also been released with Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans proving to be the highest-rated in the game with 94. The differences between power forwards show a little bit more disparity compared to that of the small forwards, with Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors coming in at second with a rating of only 88.

However, it is notable to mention that all players on the list have played more than 51 games during the entire regular season.

"NBA 2K18" will be released for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows PC on Tuesday, Sept. 19.