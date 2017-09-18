'NBA 2K18' release date, gameplay news: Achievements now available

The promotional poster for the upcoming basketball game by 2K Games, "NBA 2K18." Facebook/NBA2K

The list of achievements for "NBA 2K18" has been released and fans can now look forward to achieving a total of 1,000 Gamerscores once they attain the 50 total achievements in the latest "NBA 2K" series game.

"NBA 2K18" has 50 different achievements, each corresponding to a successful move in the game. Seven are also considered "secret achievements."

For instance, the "I Got You" achievement is for when players throw a long skip pass using Maximum Passing. "Like A Top" is for when players perform a spin with the Dribble Move. "Makin' Adjustments" is achieved when players make an on-the-fly defensive coaching adjustment during a game.

Other achievements are related to the game's MyCAREER mode, similar to an adventure mode where users get to customize their players and play their way up to National Basketball Association stardom.

"My Every Day Player" is for when players become an NBA starter in MyCAREER while the "Draft, Schmaft" achievement is awarded when a player wins Rookie of the Year. "You Do Know Jack" is an achievement given to those who correctly answer a trivia question in the 2K Zone of MyCAREER. "Unleash Chaos" is for players who have two consecutive breakout games in the NBA in MyCAREER mode.

Additionally, MyTEAM mode, which lets players create a whole team, has achievements such as "More Work?" which is awarded to those who complete a checklist goal. "Work Complete" is for those who finish all the checklists in that gameplay mode. "Just Say No" is for those who purchase a Card Pack in MyTEAM.

Fans can also look forward to seeing Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee in the game.

A Reddit user by the name of KingCrabz posted a screenshot of the Brooklyn Nets lineup and a seeming glitch puts McGee's name on the roster.

"NBA 2K18" is set for release for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and PC on Tuesday, Sept. 19.