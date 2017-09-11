'NBA 2K18 Prelude' release date news: Demo now available for PS4 and Xbox One; experience 'Neighborhoods' mode firsthand

They will also get to experience beforehand the "Neighborhoods" mode, which is a social space where players can hang out and interact with others and make connections. Gamers here can customize their player's looks by getting haircuts at the barbershops. They can also get tattoos from the parlors scattered around the towns.

In addition, players in the "Neighborhoods" mode can form teams and challenge others to some street games in preparation for the big league in the NBA. The mode will allow players to have a feel of what it would be like not just on the court but off the court as well in a normal neighborhood atmosphere. These new features are expected to spark interest among basketball fans and gaming enthusiasts with the new mode. Throughout their experience in the city blocks, the players' character ratings can also improve the longer they are immersed in that world.

The "Neighborhoods" will serve as an intersection point between three systems namely MyPark, Pro-Am, and MyCareer. The players' progress will be carried over from the demo to the main game when it officially launches.

"The Prelude" beta is now available for PS4 and Xbox One.

"NBA 2K18" will officially be available for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS3, and Xbox 360 on Sept. 19. Those who get to pre-order it will get the game four days earlier on Sept. 15.

Facebook/NBA2K