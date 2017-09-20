'NBA 2K18' news, updates: Emergency patch to fix MyCareer glitch on Xbox One

The promotional poster for the latest sports video game by 2K Games, "NBA 2K18." Facebook/NBA2K

Players are excited to try "NBA 2K18" but some of the first ones to experience 2K Sports' latest video game have been disappointed. Specifically, Xbox One users have been reporting a glitch in MyCareer mode that erases all of their progress, items and virtual money.

With the growing number of "NBA 2K18" players in Xbox One reporting the MyCareer mode glitch, 2K Sports finally addressed the issue, promising to fix the problem and retrieve the wiped-out contents. According to Polygon, a 2K Sports representative announced that the game studio is doing their best to bring MyCareer mode back to normal.

The "NBA 2K18" subreddit contains all the testimonials from players who experienced the MyCareer mode glitch. The worst part of the glitch is that the virtual currency they earned in the game was lost, prompting other players to avoid choosing the game mode.

Those who have been reporting the MyCareer mode glitch in "NBA 2K18" are players who pre-ordered the game thus gaining early access. The game officially launched on Sept. 19 so many players have yet to experience the issue, according to Engadget.

The issue was first discovered last Friday, where early access players noticed their "NBA 2K18" characters completely reset and all content saved in their inventory, including player badges, virtual clothing and signature animations, were deleted after closing the game.

An emergency patch update is expected to roll out soon to restore MyCareer mode in "NBA 2K18's" Xbox One version. 2K Sports is said to recover the lost files by manually duplicating them for players that submitted customer support tickets.

A step-by-step guide on how to submit reports effectively has been posted so that 2K Sports can easily find the players' progress files and create bug-free duplicate files.

Meanwhile, there are no similar issues from pre-order players on PlayStation 4 and the Windows PC platform.