'NBA 2K18' Gameplay news: First few images of the game without Kyrie Irving, special versions include virtual currency
Fans of the "NBA 2K" games are hotly anticipating the release of "NBA 2K18." The first official screenshots showcase some of the players, and some extras included when fans order the special versions.
With just a month and a half to go before the launch of "NBA 2K18," the first official screenshots have now been released, featuring several of the most popular players in the game today, such as Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant.
Fans may notice, however, that Cleveland Cavaliers' star player Kyrie Irving is not included, despite being on the game cover. Some reports suggest that the reason for Irving not being included in the screenshots is connected with his possible exit from the team. There are also those who point out that the reason may be more about Nike not being able to unveil the team's new uniform.
Apart from the official screenshots, giving the fans a sneak peek into who to expect, there are also the previously confirmed perks that avid players get when they pre-order some versions of "NBA 2K18."
Those who pre-order the special edition will get extra virtual currency to use in the game. Meanwhile, those who will get the standard edition, which features Irving on the cover, will get 5,000 virtual currency, 10 MyWeekly player apparel and a Kyrie Irving MyPlayer apparel.
Those who pre-order either the special edition or the Legend Edition, which features Shaquille O'Neal, will get 100,000 virtual currency, as well as 20 MyTeam packs for players to build their ultimate roster. Players will get one pack a week. The packs include a guaranteed Shaq card and a random team 2K Free Agent card, among others.
Players who will order the Legend Edition Gold in advance will get 250,000 virtual currency and 40 MyTeam packs. They will also get the same extras included in the Legend Edition, but with more My Apparel items plus 5 Mitchell & Ness Shaq jersey collections.
"NBA 2K18" will launch on Sept. 15 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Players who pre-order any version of the game will also be able to play four days ahead of its official release.
-
Jill Duggar's husband Derick Dillard accused of bullying transgender reality star Jazz Jennings after tweeting gender is 'ordained by God'
Jill Duggar's husband was on the receiving end of strong criticism this week after he shared his Christian view on transgenderism.
-
If Marvel Comics was Christian, it would look like this: a pastor's dogged pursuit of a comic Bible
"For me, it's always been about outreach and engaging other people who are not a part of the Christian conversation," says Art Ayris, creator of the Kingstone graphic novel Bible.
- How do you beat Christian Festival High Syndrome?
- Hope: 4 key passages from the New Testament to give us courage in dark times
- 'We have a crisis': Are internships a way of solving the Church's young adult problem?
- Why do US evangelicals think poor people are lazy – and what does the Bible really say?
- Counting the cost: Why I'm (mostly) glad to be a clergy child
- Christians against a godless state? Another evangelical takes his conscience to court
- How churches are solving holiday hunger
- Terry Waite: After 5 years in solitary confinement, what did he learn?
- 3 reasons I'm not an atheist (and I'm still a Christian)
- Vatican intervenes in Venezuela crisis - calls for government to 'respect human rights'
- One of the greats - Usain Bolt prepares for his final 100m race in London
- Thaw in relations? Chinese State newspaper says 'Pope loves China'
- DR Congo: Child soldiers, militias, blamed for atrocities including attack on church
- Ukraine's forgotten crisis: How ordinary Christian heroes are bringing hope to the hopeless
- 'Miracle baby' pastor Gilbert Deya extradited to face child trafficking charges