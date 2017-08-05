'NBA 2K18' Gameplay news: First few images of the game without Kyrie Irving, special versions include virtual currency

Fans of the "NBA 2K" games are hotly anticipating the release of "NBA 2K18." The first official screenshots showcase some of the players, and some extras included when fans order the special versions.

With just a month and a half to go before the launch of "NBA 2K18," the first official screenshots have now been released, featuring several of the most popular players in the game today, such as Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant.

Fans may notice, however, that Cleveland Cavaliers' star player Kyrie Irving is not included, despite being on the game cover. Some reports suggest that the reason for Irving not being included in the screenshots is connected with his possible exit from the team. There are also those who point out that the reason may be more about Nike not being able to unveil the team's new uniform.

Apart from the official screenshots, giving the fans a sneak peek into who to expect, there are also the previously confirmed perks that avid players get when they pre-order some versions of "NBA 2K18."

Those who pre-order the special edition will get extra virtual currency to use in the game. Meanwhile, those who will get the standard edition, which features Irving on the cover, will get 5,000 virtual currency, 10 MyWeekly player apparel and a Kyrie Irving MyPlayer apparel.

Those who pre-order either the special edition or the Legend Edition, which features Shaquille O'Neal, will get 100,000 virtual currency, as well as 20 MyTeam packs for players to build their ultimate roster. Players will get one pack a week. The packs include a guaranteed Shaq card and a random team 2K Free Agent card, among others.

Players who will order the Legend Edition Gold in advance will get 250,000 virtual currency and 40 MyTeam packs. They will also get the same extras included in the Legend Edition, but with more My Apparel items plus 5 Mitchell & Ness Shaq jersey collections.

"NBA 2K18" will launch on Sept. 15 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Players who pre-order any version of the game will also be able to play four days ahead of its official release.