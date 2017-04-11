'NBA 2K17' patch 1.12 features: New update addresses feedback from fans; irregular connectivity issues remain unfixed

The latest update for "NBA 2K17" has been rolled out for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and it is a huge one. It is said to address several gameplay issues that fans have been facing for a while.

The patch notes have been posted on the official NBA 2K Facebook page. According to the post, the new patch, which addresses the feedback from fans, mainly focuses on the gameplay. The changes that came with the update include enhancements to double team logic to promote more appropriate rotations and stop help defenders from ditching their assignments.

Several dribble size-up combos have also been improved, which results in more responsiveness when chaining moves together. On the other hand, select dribbler collision reactions have been removed to prevent slowing down the ball handler during contact from behind. The logic for off-ball collisions has also been improved, which helps in creating smoother offensive flow and less bumping. Offensive AI enhancements have also been applied to help players come up with better decisions when countering double teams.

The new update has also fixed several issues, including the bug that prevented players from signing a 10-day contract in MyGM/MyLEAGUE.

"NBA 2K17" developer Da_Czar released a more detailed explanation of the patch notes on Operation Sports. He stated that there will be "new tendencies for almost all current NBA players" in the game. Some fans may still have issues with the new patch as, despite the many changes, it does not address the irregular connectivity issues that have foiled various modes in the video game.

The version 1.12 patch is large in scale, at 7.64 GB to be specific, which could take hours before users can play the updated version of the game. So, players are advised to engage in other activities while waiting for the new update to complete. The patch was released last Friday, and the previous one was released a couple of months ago.