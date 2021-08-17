National network launches to support Church of England's Chinese heritage clergy

A national network has sprung up within the Church of England bringing together clergy and ordinands of Chinese heritage.

According to latest statistics, around 0.2% of the Church's stipendiary clergy are of Chinese heritage.

"The Teahouse" originated in a Whatsapp group set up during the pandemic as a way of lending support to each other.

Now it has grown into a formal network, with members meeting in person for the first time at its official launch at a Eucharist at Southwark Cathedral.

The Rev Mark Nam, founder of the group and the Diocese of Bristol's Minority Ethnic Vocations Champion, said the formal launch of the Teahouse marked a "significant" moment in the life of the Church.

"The aim of the Teahouse is to support and empower clergy with Chinese-heritage in the Church of England by promoting their presence in all structures of the Church, creating connections and providing information and resources," said Nam.

"I hope that in the years to come, the Teahouse will have a real impact on the life of the church and the wider community in helping to reflect the diversity in our country."

The creation of the Teahouse has been welcomed by the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell.

"What a wonderful development in our journey towards becoming a church that truly reflects and values the great diversity of life in modern Britain. Seeing groups like this come forward fills me with hope," he said.