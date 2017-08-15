'Nashville' showrunner sees Hayden Panettiere's character growing in recently concluded season 5

"Nashville" recently concluded it's fifth season, which saw protagonist Juliette Barnes make some difficult choices. Facebook/NashvilleABC

The musical drama series "Nashville" recently concluded its fifth season with Juliette Barnes, played by Hayden Panettiere, making the difficult choice between her conscience and her career and with the record label Highway 65 in shambles. However, executive producer Marshall Herskovitz still thinks it is a win for Barnes, as she showed character growth in the choices she made.

Barnes did not have an easy year, having met a lot of difficult situations all throughout the season, which showed her surviving a plane crash and failing in her music career. "She goes through so many difficult things in this year and finds the strength in the end not just to do the right thing but at great, great cost to her career," Herskovitz told TV Line.

The producer added that the selflessness that Barnes showed in the finale shows growth in her character after going through tough times. "To me, it shows growth in her character. No matter how miserable she might feel about it, she manages to do something really selfless at that moment," he added.

The showrunner was referring to Barnes' decision to pull herself out of contention for the American Music Award and for admitting to the press that she stole Maddie Conrad's (Lennon Stella) song. Even though she found out that it was not enough to save her record deal with Highway 65, she ended the season with a clear conscience.

The finale also showed Maddie performing at the awards show, although the award ultimately went to Katy Perry. Despite the loss, she declared that she felt "free."

Herskovitz also took time to clarify the deal between Barnes and romantic interest Avery Barkley, played by Jonathan Jackson. Fans have been confused by the status of their relationship after they opted to start wearing their wedding rings again following a divorce. "They are actually divorced and not yet remarried," the showrunner said. He, however, noted that the two are very close and in love with each other.