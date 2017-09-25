'Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker' release date news: Beta testing to arrive in Japan soon

Promotional poster featuring the avatar character creation of the game from Bandai Namco, "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker." Facebook/BandaiNamcoUS

The upcoming video game by Bandai Namco "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" was included in the roster of games that was presented at the Tokyo Game Show, which happened in the weekend starting Sept. 21. The developers not only showcased the gameplay of the upcoming fighting game but also announced that the beta testing will be made available to applicants soon before it is finally released in early 2018.

The gameplay video promoting the upcoming beta testing has been released, and judging from the video itself, it looks like the game will be delivering on its promise from the previous trailers. It shows Naruto, Sakura, and two other characters going on a free-for-all online death match. This is just one of the game modes that will be made available in the full version but it is not yet known if beta testers will have access to this.

The latest trailer that was released in the Tokyo Game Show also gave fans more light to what they can expect from the series. It has a Japanese style male narrator that briefly explains the game's overview and puts an emphasis on gameplay. As much as players will be able to test their mettle to become the best ninja in the online league, there are game modes that also puts emphasis on teamwork and cooperative gameplay.

Unfortunately, according to One Angry Gamer, the beta was only announced for Japan. There is no specific confirmed date as of yet but it will definitely arrive before the year ends. This might not bode well for Western fans since there is no confirmation that the beta will be made available to them. It could be possible that the beta version could come to Japan first before being launched in the West. As to whatever may happen, more details are sure to arrive soon.

"Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" will be released for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One early 2018.