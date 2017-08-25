'Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker' release date, gameplay news: Players can create their own ninja

A photo of Boruto from the popular Japanese anime series "Naruto." Facebook/Narutoofficialsns

"Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" will be a new game from Japanese game developer Bandai Namco that is based on the popular series "Naruto." There have been numerous video game adaptations of the anime, but what makes this upcoming one different?

The new trailer for the game has revealed a lot of information on what fans of the ninja anime can expect.

There are numerous game modes for "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" especially since it has online capabilities. It will be rife with multiplayer co-op modes so players can choose to just have fun in a non-competitive setting. It will also feature the classic fighting game modes where players will be pitted against one another.

The most intriguing feature of the game is "create your own ninja," which allows players to fully customize the appearance of their character. This system encourages players to create a ninja, with the objective of creating a full team of four with different specializations.

The options of play styles include an offensive ninja, a defensive ninja and a healer. Team composition will depend on players' preferences.

The game will be featuring characters new and old. A full roster of the characters has yet to be released, but judging from the trailer, there is a good number of playable ninja. Some of the characters are Shikamaru, Choji, Sasuke, Naruto, some Akatsuki members and Rock Lee.

The cooperative modes will test players' mettle in their journey to becoming a full-fledged ninja. These modes will require a lot of teamwork and coordination. There will also be a capture the flag mode which is a four-versus-four match of the classic battle system where the players' objective is to retrieve the flags of their opponents and secure them in a particular zone.

"Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" will be available for the PC, PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One sometime in early 2018