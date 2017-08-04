'Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker' release date, gameplay news: Game launches in 2018, various modes and basic controls available
Fans of the popular animation series and manga are anticipating the day "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" launches. Fortunately, it seems that the wait might not be that long as Bandai Namco plans to launch the game for both PC and consoles in 2018.
Even though 2018 may still be a few months away, to tide the fans and avid gamers over, game developer Soleil gave everyone a taste of what the game is going to be like.
A few days ago, Bandai Namco dropped a 16-minute gameplay video of "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" during this year's Ani-Com & Games Hong Kong. The video offered a sneak peek of what to expect and what players can do in the game, starting off with the basic controls. Bandai Namco explained that these are important for maneuvering the characters properly, or else they will risk falling into holes in the middle of the stage.
Some of the controls involved wall running and jumping. There were also special attacks that were introduced. "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" will also feature different modes of gameplay, including an attack and defense mode for up to four players. This game strongly encourages cooperative play, so players and their friends can join in on the game, where a total of eight ninjas go head to head with each other.
Apart from seeing Naruto and his son Boruto in the game, fans can also look forward to seeing the rest of Team 7, including Sasuke and Sakura.
Soleil also stated that the game will have 3D environments and a graphic style that will give a more realistic feel to the characters, maps and the ninjutsu.
"Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" launches in 2018 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.
