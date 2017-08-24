'Naruto to Boruto Ninja Voltage' news: Gameplay for Android, iOS revealed

"Naruto" characters Naruto and Sasuke Viz Media

"Naruto x Boruto: Ninja Voltage" is coming west from Japan, announced developer Bandai Namco at Gamescom 2017 on Aug. 22.

The game, also known as "Naruto x Boruto: Borutage" in Japan, is making its way to Android and iOS. Bandai Namco has opened the game's official website, the developer's latest "fortress action ninja battle" game for mobile devices.

The game will feature beloved characters from both anime TV shows "Naruto Shippuden" and "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations." Players get to build their own fortress, attack other player's fortresses and use both action and strategy to advance in the game.

The game's website highlights four key features: First, the gamers get to attack enemy fortresses by sending characters like Naruto and Boruto to face enemy traps and assassins with Ninjutsu.

Fortresses also need defending to keep out enemies and protect village resources. Players can set up their own ninjas and traps to protect their fortresses. The game also has multiplayer mode with online co-op missions where users need to team up to defend opponents.

Finally, players are encouraged to "take part in Ninja Action together with Naruto and Boruto," so they can unleash various Ultimate Jutsu that come with cut-in animation clips.

Players can also receive several in-game bonuses. About 10,000 pre-registrations will give 50 ninja gems; 30,000 will render 100 ninja gems; 50,000 will result in the Boruto Uzumaki reward and 100,000 pre-registrations will give 200 ninja gems.

A scanned image of the game's promotional flyer shows several beloved characters from the show who will possibly make an appearance in the game: Hidan, Itachi, Deidara, Kisame, Early Shippuden Sasuke, Naruto, Kakashi and Sakura.

Bandai Namco's official game overview echoes the information on the website, promising players that the game will have the "essence of Action Strategy Role Playing in the world of Naruto and Boruto with breathtaking visuals and environment."

"Naruto x Boruto: Borutage" is set for release in Japan on iOS and Android, with no release dates revealed yet, although gamers who are excited to delve in the world of Naruto and Boruto can now pre-register on the game's website.