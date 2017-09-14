'Naruto Boruto Next Generations' episode 24 to 27 spoilers: Comparisons, bloody pasts, duels, and friendly battles

Boruto of "Naruto Boruto Next Generations" Twitter/NARUTOtoBORUTO

The events of episode 23 gave fans a glimpse as to who Sarada is. In the upcoming episodes of "Naruto Boruto Next Generations," spoilers indicate that fans will be able to get to know Sarada a lot better while seeing Boruto participate in adventures with his schoolmates.

Along with a sneak peek into Sarada's character, the previous episode also revealed the return of a character that fans also know about. Episode 23 brought back Kabuto Yakushi, from the "Naruto" series. As everyone knows, Yakushi was present during the fourth Great Ninja War, in which he escaped and later started to appreciate Itachi. Although he was initially a villain, he comes back as part of the good guys this time.

The title of Episode 24 is "Sarada and Boruto," and it will feature what the two characters have in common, as well as what makes them so different. As revealed by Yonkou Productions on Twitter, Sarada and Boruto will be showing what makes them diverse in the aspects of making decisions and in output.

Boruto will successfully make some graffiti on the Hokage rock. As for Sarada, she will be more focused on her studies after expressing her interest in becoming a Hokage in the previous episode. The heads of the Great Shinobi countries will also be meeting for a summit in the episode.

Episode 25 is titled "A Turbulent School Trip," and indicates that the students of The Academy will, as the title of the episode implies, go on a school trip to a Village Hidden in the Mist in the Land of Water. The village sounds like a retreat, but it does hold a dark past. As it turns out, the children in the village used to kill each other.

"The Mizukage's Successor" is the title of episode 26, and it is a continuation of the adventures the students are having in the village. They will enter the Hidden Mist Academy, and Boruto is excited by this because the school specializes in swordsmanship. Chojuro, who happens to be the sixth Mizukage, suggests a duel between Boruto and Kagura.

Episode 27 is named "Friendly Shinobi Battle," and Boruto and his friends' team up with Kagura to save Denki, who was kidnapped by Hachiya Tsurushi.

"Naruto Boruto Next Generations" airs every Wednesday on Tokyo TV.