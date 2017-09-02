'Narcos' season 3 reviews: Critics heap praise on police drama; most thrilling of all seasons

Promotional poster for "Narcos" season 3. Facebook/NarcosNetflix

The reviews are out for the third installment of "Narcos" which critics say is the most engaging of all the seasons because of its thrilling and intricate narrative.

The hit action-drama from Netflix currently has a 100 percent rating on RottenTomatoes, which is a website that aggregates review scores from various entertainment outlets. The feedback was unanimously favorable and here were what some critics had to say.

Matt Joseph from We Got This Covered said, "If you ever needed proof that television is the new gold standard of storytelling, look no further than Narcos. Season 3 is not only the best installment of the series to date, but it's also a thrilling, white-knuckle ride."

After Colombian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar (Wagner Moura) was killed last season, the four new drug lords namely Gilberto Rodriguez Orejuela (Damian Alcazar) the Cali Cartel leader, Miguel Rodriguez Orejuela (Francisco Denis), Pacho Herrera (Alberto Ammann), and Chepe Santacruz Londono (Pepe Rapazote), have now taken over the cocaine operation and threaten to turn it into a global enterprise.

The problems are not yet over for the law enforcement team led by Javier Peña (Pedro Pascal) as they go up against the new formidable enemy, Cali Cartel.

Critics agreed that season 3 of the police drama promises to be just as thrilling as or even more engaging than the previous seasons.

Radheyan Simonpillai of NOW Toronto stated, "Season 3 seizes the vacuum left by Escobar as an opportunity to bring an intricate, thrilling and ultimately depressing narrative to the fore. Its craft is reminiscent of The Wire's latter seasons."

Dan Fienberg of the Hollywood Reporter wrote, "I think by the last of the six episodes I watched, I was more engaged than at any point in the first two seasons."

"Narcos" season 3 is now streaming all episodes on Netflix.