'Narcos' season 3 release date, trailer news: DEA agents to contend with new threat from Cali Cartel

In the new season of "Narcos," the team led by Javier Peña (Pedro Pascal) will be going up against a new enemy, the dreaded Cali Cartel.

A new trailer was just released for season 3 of "Narcos" and it promises plenty of action and suspense. Peña and his team will be going after a new team of drug lords led by Gilberto Orejuela (Damián Alcázar), Miguel Orejuela (Francisco Denis), Pacho Herrera (Alberto Ammann) and Chepe Santacruz Londono (Pêpê Rapazote).

After Colombian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar (Wagner Moura) was killed last season, the four new drug lords have now taken over the cocaine operation and threaten to turn it into a global enterprise.

The cartel will run things differently from how Escobar handled the operation when he was in charge. The new drug lords will bribe government officials in order to keep their violent actions out of the headlines.

"Narcos" showrunner Eric Newman told the The Hollywood Reporter, "There's a revolving-door aspect to narco kingpins and we'll certainly exploit that. From the beginning when we decided to call the show 'Narcos' and not Pablo Escobar, I had always had in mind to tell the continuing story of cocaine."

Netflix has renewed the show for a fourth season in order to tell the second act of the story of the Cali Cartel, which hints that the group won't get taken down in the third season and will likely come back in the fourth installment.

While DEA agent Steve Murphy (Boyd Holbrook) will not be returning this season, a new cast of characters will be joining. This includes Christina (Kerry Bishe), an American woman whose Colombian husband is involved with the Cali Cartel; Chris Feistl (Michael Stahl-David), a rookie DEA agent; and Daniel Van Ness (Matt Whelan) as his hard-nosed partner.

"Narcos" season 3 will stream all episodes on Netflix starting Friday, Sept. 1.