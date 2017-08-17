'Narcos' season 3 release date news, spoilers: Third season starts September, focuses on Cali Cartel

The Cali Cartel's vehicle of choice: the Mazda 626 in "Narcos" season 3. Twitter/NarcosNetflix

Just weeks away until the complete third season of "Narcos" is out on Netflix, and the teaser reveals what viewers can expect. Enter the Cali Cartel.

The story arc focusing on Pablo Escobar has run its course and this time around, Javier Peña (Pedro Pascal) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) are zeroing in on another very powerful drug cartel. The Cali Cartel will be taking center stage in "Narcos" season 3.

The DEA will be after the four kings of the drug syndicate namely Gilberto Rodriguez Orejuela, the leader of the syndicate; Pacho Herrera, Gilberto's brother and a hitman fugitive who is in charge of international distribution and the Mexican connection; Miguel Rodriguez Orejuela, the mastermind behind the cartel's rise to power; and Chepe Santacruz Londono, the man in charge of the Colombian drug network and the New York City satellite empire of the group.

Damian Alcazar, Alberto Ammann, Francisco Denis, and Pepe Rapazote will be playing the four Kings. Joining them are fellow newcomers Matias Varela, Michael Stahl-David, Matt Whelan, Miguel Angel Silvestre, Kerry Bishe, and Arturo Castro.

The Cali Cartel succeeds the methods of Escobar, and they operate by bribing political figures and staying away from the news headlines. The Cali Cartel also happens to be the richest drug syndicate in the world, turning their cocaine trade into an international empire as revealed by the official synopsis of the upcoming season. They had control of 90 percent of the world's cocaine market and was therefore dubbed the richest drug trafficking organization in the country.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Eric Newman revealed the reason for the show's name. Newman said he wanted to focus on the cocaine industry and not just one person like Escobar. He added that they wanted to tell the story of the never-ending drug war.

"Narcos" season 3 will premiere on Friday, Sept. 1, on Netflix.