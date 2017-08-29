'Narcos' season 3 air date, spoilers: New villains, new cartel, and life after Pablo

Pedro Pascal is Agent Peña in "Narcos" season 3 YouTube/Netflix

Pablo Escobar and his empire may have fallen in season 2, but a new and more powerful cartel emerges in the third season of "Narcos." Along with a new cartel to try and take down, it seems that Pedro Pascal's Agent Peña will have to take down a younger villain as well, in the form of David Rodriguez (Arturo Castro).

Castro spoke with CinemaBlend recently to talk about his character that is coming into the fold when the third season hits Netflix in a few days. When he was asked what viewers can expect from David, Castro said that David is definitely going to be ruthless and very perceptive. In the Cartel, he is also the first one who notices that people are betraying them.

During a press junket for the show in New York in a separate interview with CinemaBlend, Castro also shared what aspect of David he relates to, and the actor said that it is David's love for his father. He added that his character's methods of showing it can be much messed up, but he just wants to protect his father's seat in the empire. Castro went on to say that David is fiercely loyal to his family and never betrays them.

A new featurette from the show revealed the life after the death of Pablo Escobar. Pascal said that the third season is going to be different for the characters that survived the previous season. Showrunner Eric Newman said that despite the death of Pablo Escobar at the end of the second season, it did not make any impact on the flow of cocaine whatsoever.

It also showed the new faces joining the law enforcement, and some details regarding the kingpins of the Cali Cartel. From the video, it seems that the action will be taking place in the streets of New York City. The teaser that dropped a few weeks ago revealed Cali Cartel's operations and extravagant celebrations in the midst of the violence. Even though not much else was revealed in the teaser, it also gave a sneak peek into life after Pablo Escobar's death.

"Narcos" season 3 premieres on Sept. 1 on Netflix.