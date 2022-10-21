'My prayers are with Liz Truss,' says Archbishop

The Archbishop of Canterbury has said he is praying for Liz Truss following her resignation as Prime Minister.

Truss became Britain's shortest-serving prime minister when she resigned on Thursday just six weeks after taking office.

Writing on Twitter, Archbishop Justin Welby said he was also praying for the government and the "many serious challenges" it is facing.

"My prayers are with Liz Truss and her family following her resignation, and I give thanks for her public service to our country," he said.

"We should always be grateful to those who take on the great and difficult responsibilities of leadership.

"I pray also for those who continue to work in Government as they contemplate the many serious challenges ahead. I pray for our nation during this time of uncertainty."

Truss' successor is to be appointed by next Friday at the latest.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson is attempting a comeback after he was ousted six weeks ago. Also in the running are Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt.

Ben Wallace has ruled out a bid and instead thrown his support behind Johnson.

Latest figures from the BBC show Sunak in the lead with 56 backers. Johnson trails with 33, followed by Mordaunt on 17.