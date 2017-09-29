'My Hero Academia' season 2 spoilers: Izuku, Katsuki team up in final match; Tomura ambushes Izuki in the mall?

A screenshot from the "My Hero Academia" promo YouTube/TOHO Animation

Final exams and new characters that are bound to cause some trouble are in season 2 of "My Hero Academia." Spoilers for the episodes are ahead.

The final match had Izuku and Katsuki joining forces against All Might. The two obviously have differing views in terms of how to defeat their opponents. Izuku preferred to come up with a plan first, while Katsuki preferred to strike before a plan. Katsuki even said that he would be the one to take their opponent down.

Nevertheless, the pair were able to pass the exam just after Izuku decided to run away from the battlefield in order to save Katsuki instead of finishing it. Izuku is always known for helping other people, and that quality of his is a strength in itself, and it showed when he barreled through a wall for another person.

Later on, two characters came into the fold named Dabi and Himiko, and both of them appeared to be more interested in joining the League of Villains.

A preview for the "My Hero Academia" season 2 finale, episode 38, titled "Encounter" features Tomura who appears to be catching Izuku by surprise for a little chat. The voice over expresses their deep resentment on how Stain is getting more attention than them when they are doing the same tasks. It is there that he decides that it is all All Might's fault.

The synopsis reveals that as Izuku and Class 1-A go shopping at the mall for their upcoming forest camping trip, but a man suddenly comes up to Izuku. He is none other than Shigaraki Tomura. He will explain his goals to Izuku but how Izuku will respond remains to be seen.

Where will the confrontation between the heroes and the villains lead?

"My Hero Academia" airs Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. JST on MBS.