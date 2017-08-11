'My Hero Academia' season 2 spoilers: Episode 6 will focus on students' internships

Promotional poster for "My Hero Academia" Facebook/MyHeroAcademia.TV

"My Hero Academia" released its 18th episode last Aug. 5, leaving audiences with some reprieve since the antagonist Hero Killer Stain was caught during the episode. However, his plans have already been set, and is potentially going to be a big threat in the world of "My Hero Academia." Fortunately, the show will be taking a brief breather from the serious points of the arc by making episode 19 a filler episode that will focus on the students' internships.

Much like other popular action anime such as "Naruto" and "One Piece," "My Hero Academia" has a large roster of characters. Episode 19 of season 2 aims to focus more on these characters, specifically, their respective school requirements. They are, after all, students.

This upcoming episode will be an original one that is exclusive only to the animated version, which means that it is not based on the manga. The class of 1-A will be shown to be on guard duty, watching the streets and being vigilant after the debacle of the previous episodes. This is where they will gain experience on patrolling duties, and they will be supervised by their respective teachers and handlers — the pro-heroes. If things get messy, this will also be a good opportunity for them to practice using their Quirks.

There are exceptions to this patrol of course. In the trailer for episode 19, it seems like Ochaco will be having a separate training session with Gunhead, who is a Pro Hero. Tsuyu the frog like character seems to have a mission that will take her to the sea. This is a good mission for her given her frog-like qualities and abilities. As expected, there will only be a limited screen time for Deku.

This internship episode may give the fans a good idea of just how effective the abilities of the students are. With the looming threat of the League of Villains, the students of U.A. Academy will need everyone to be at the top of their game — now more than ever, preparation is key.

Episode 19 will air on Saturday, Aug. 12, at 5:30 p.m. Japan time. Those based in other regions can catch it via FUNimation, Hulu and Crunchyroll.