'My Hero Academia' season 2 finale spoilers: Izuku helps Tomura in an unexpected way

Promotional poster for "My Hero Academia" Facebook/MyHeroAcademia.TV

The meeting that could change everything in "My Hero Academia" is just days away. As the spoilers suggest, the season 2 finale will feature the much-awaited meeting of Izuku Midoriya (voiced by Justin Briner) and Tomura Shigaraki (Eric Vale).

However, before that, a quick recap. The penultimate episode of "My Hero Academia" season 2 marked the beginning of the final match between Izuku, Katsuki Bakugo (Clifford Chapin), and Toshinori Yagi / All Might (Christopher R. Sabat).

After the grueling battle, Izuku and Katsuki passed through the escaped gate, which only means they successfully passed the final combat exam. All Might then praised the two for working together to try and defeat him.

Now that U.A. High School's first semester has ended and summer break has started, class 1-A will go on a school trip to a training camp under the supervision of the hero team, the Pussycats – Shino Sosaki, Ryuko Tsuchikawa, and Yawara Chatora.

Before that, class 1-A (except Katsuki and Shoto Todoroki (David Matranga) will go to the Kiyashi Ward Shopping Mall first to get the items they need. While there, a mysterious hooded man will hold Izuku's neck, asking him for a quick chitchat.

Much to Izuku's surprise, the mysterious man is none other than Tomura. However, this time he does not have his signature hand on his face. While reluctant at first, the protagonist eventually decides to go with him.

"Shigaraki speaks of his objective and their motives to Izuku," the season 2 finale synopsis reads (via Comic Book). "Shaken by Shigaraki's tenacious words, how does Izuku respond? Where will the confrontation between heroes and villains lead?"

Though nothing is set in stone yet, fans of the original superhero manga series know that their much-awaited meeting will help Tomura in renewing his creed; "that every deed he commits will be for creating a world without All Might and exposing what justice truly is."

The season 2 finale of "My Hero Academia" is scheduled to air on Saturday, Sept. 30.