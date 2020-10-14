My Covid symptoms were 'never that bad', says Greg Laurie

Greg Laurie is preparing to return to the pulpit this Sunday after making a quick recovery from coronavirus.

The Harvest pastor was one of a number of people to come down with Covid-19 after attending a White House event.

In a video message after completing his 10 days of quarantine, the 67-year-old said he was doing well and attributed his speedy recovery to the prayer of supporters.

"As you know I've been dealing with Covid-19 and so many of you have taken the time to pray for me and let me know that you're praying for me so I'm happy to report that I'm doing great and feel great," the said.

"The fact of the matter is, my symptoms were never that bad. Thank God for that. I know it isn't that way for everyone and I attribute that to so many people praying."

He then asked his supporters to continue praying for others sick with Covid.

"Let's remember to continue to pray for all of those infected with the coronavirus that they have a quick and complete recovery," he said.

"It is my hope to be back in the pulpit next Sunday."

The White House outbreak affected key figures in the Trump circle, including the President and First Lady, former White House advisor Kelly Anne Conway and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

Soon after his diagnosis, Laurie called on Americans to "not politicize" Covid-19 but rather "show compassion to people that are struggling with this."

"It's real," he told CBN.