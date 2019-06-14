My Little Pony cartoon introduces first lesbian couple

Christian campaigners have criticised the makers of the My Little Pony children's cartoon for introducing the first lesbian couple to the show during Pride month.

Aunt Holiday and Auntie Lofty will appear in an upcoming episode of the family cartoon called 'The Last Crusade'.

Producer Michael Vogel dispelled speculation that the pair were friends or siblings, confirming on social media that they were indeed a lesbian couple.

The episode will debut the pair as they take care of school-age character Scootaloo.

Christian lobbyists have responded with disappointed and urged parents to take care when it comes to what they allow their children to watch on TV.

Lyle Shelton, former managing director of the Australian Christian Lobby said on Twitter, "We said indoctrinating your children & your grandchildren would be a consequence of [gay] 'marriage'. It's a brave new world folks & we need to push back while we still can. Sitting outside politics is no longer an option for conservatives.

The Activist Mommy Elizabeth Johnston also questioned the inclusion of a lesbian couple in the children's cartoon.

"Why must a show about ponies of all things have a same-sex couple? Just insane. Watch what your kids are watching, folks!" she tweeted.

Ken Ham, founder of Answers in Genesis, accused the show's producers of jumping on a "bandwagon".

"It seems more and more companies are jumping on the bandwagon of the war against children to destroy them by drawing them into depravity," he said.

"This is a reminder to parents as you consider TV programs, purchasing books, toys, etc., for children, to keep this in mind at all times: "...whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things." (Philippians 4:8)