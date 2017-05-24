Muslims for Manchester: Three stories of Muslim heroes after the Manchester bombings

x

A sign appeared on Tuesday morning urging people to 'Pray for Manchester' Reuters

The Bishop of Manchester was ahead of the game in rebuking Twitter trolls and others looking to exploit the terrorist attack to fuel hatred and fear of Muslims in the UK.

To the trolls who are up and about early trying to feast on last night's tragedy. Your words condemn you themselves. — David Walker (@BishManchester) May 23, 2017

But they came nonetheless.

Tommy Robinson, co-founder of the English Defence League, called for a UK equivalent of Guantanamo Bay to be built in the Falkland Islands.

We need to build our own Guantanamo in the Falkland Islands and send every single UK Jihad supporter there till this struggle is WON — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) May 23, 2017

Much to the Falkland Island's disapproval.

'Enough is enough', others cried.

Quite what they have in mind when pressed on practicalities is another matter. The full weight of justice on perpetrators? We already have that. A ban on Islam in the UK? That sounds awfully like Hitler's 'final solution' applied to a different religion. A ban on ISIS fighters coming back from Syria, Libya and Iraq? The security forces are trying but its incredibly hard to track where people have come from if they take a roundabout route. A total ban on Muslims coming into the UK? So we fully open ourselves up to discrimination on the basis of religion.

The reality is we are a diverse society and so the only response can be to unite closer together to remove the gaps where extremism flourishes.

The calls for unity and community cohesion may seem weak and pathetic. But they are the strongest response we have.

So here are three stories of Muslims being the Good Samaritan in Manchester after the attacks on Monday.

Thousands of people from all faiths turned out to a prayer vigil in Manchester City Centre on Tuesday night. Reuters

Muslim taxi drivers

Muslim taxi drivers all around Manchester rushed to the scene in the aftermath of the attack to offer free rides home to those fleeing.

One, Saf Ismail, made three trips, helping 24 people escape in his people carrier.

'It was like seeing my daughter there,' he told CBSNews.

'They weren't injured but they were crying, shouting, screaming – basically very, very emotional," he said. 'Emotions are running so high it's like seeing your own flesh and blood walking.'

Another, Sameer Arshad, of Street Cars Manchester, said: 'We had a lot of terrified parents ringing up, and a lot of terrified people ringing up and everyone was trying to get safe, so I reached out to our drivers and said 'these people need us' and they said they were willing to do whatever it takes to get people home safely.

'That's when we decided to give anyone who was stranded in Manchester a free taxi to wherever they need to get to, and their families. You can either pull away or pull together and at times like this you need to pull together.'

@JoshhWoods @mattjcorner Absolutely a muslim driver took me home last night gave me water and charged my phone. Absolutely stars in my eyes. — Mark (@marktitman) May 23, 2017 /adm/article/

It was a Muslim taxi driver that got me out of that hellish situation and to safety. People need to watch their words. — Laura Rachel. (@L_Hurst) May 23, 2017

#MuslimsforManchester charity appeal for victims

A number of Muslim charities have come together to raise money for the families of victims in the aftermath of the bombing.

The appeal launched on social media under #MuslimsforManchester hopes to raise £50,000 and is being supported by Forum For Change, FOSIS, Cheadle Mosque, Islamic Society of Britain, EAQS, Altrincham Muslim Association and Penny Appeal.

The JustGiving fundraising page has raised thousands already. MEND

Another charity, MEND (Muslim Engagement and Development), has set up its own JustGiving fundraiser hoping to raise £100,000. A statement on its website read: 'Our thoughts and prayers are firstly with those who have lost loved ones and whose family members have been injured or are missing following this attack.

'Manchester is a very strong community and will grieve this tragic loss together. We also pray for the swift recovery of those injured.'

Women wearing headscarfs join thousands of others to mourn the 22 killed in a suicide bombing attack in Manchester Reuters

Muslims join prayer vigils

Manchester central mosque hosted a meeting of imams on Tuesday to condemn the 'barbaric attack'.

Qari Asim, a prominent Muslim leader, said: 'The amazing response of the emergency services and ordinary local citizens, from taxi drivers to passers-by, has shown just how resilient Manchester is as a city.'

Others joined him to voice their outrage.

Harun Khan, the secretary-general of the Muslim Council of Great Britain said: 'I urge all those in the region and around the country to pull together to support those affected.'

He added: 'May the perpetrators face the full weight of justice both in this life and the next.'

Women comfort each other in the wake of the terrorist attack that struck Manchester on Monday night. Reuters

A Muslim Youth UK statement added: 'We stand together as a united nation. Ahmadiyya Muslims extend our deepest condolences to the victims of this barbaric act in Manchester.'

Rafiq Hayat, the national president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community, said: 'Never can such attacks be justified in any shape or form. May God comfort the bereaved and those affected in any way.'