Muslim worshippers vent anger at police entering mosque without removing shoes

Muslim worshippers were furious after police entered Townfield Mosque in High Wycombe without removing their shoes. Google

Police were confronted by angry Muslim worshippers when officers entered a mosque in Buckinghamshire without removing their shoes in line with Islamic practice.

The officers were called to the Townfield Mosque in High Wycombe following a disagreement outside the building.

Mobile phone video footage posted on social media shows them being confronted by the worshippers who were heard shouting 'get them out'.

The video taken during Friday prayers last week shows one of the officers trying to explain why they are there amid angry screaming.

Another male officer speaks on his police radio and informs a colleague that people inside the building were being 'aggressive'.

Police officers can be seen wearing shoes inside the mosque in the mobile phone video footage. Facebook/Bradford Spotted 1

The man filming at one point asks why men are speaking with a female officer and shouts: 'Who is she?'

The video has been viewed more than 134,000 times after it was shared on Spotted Bradford 1 on Facebook.

Zafar Iqbal, the former chairman of the Wycombe Islamic Mission, told the Bucks Free Press: 'There was a lot of shouting but there was no need to call the police. When they arrived there were around 400 to 500 people here for prayers so the whole road had "to be closed"'.

A Thames Valley spokesman said: 'Officers were called on Friday at about 1.40 pm following reports of an altercation at a mosque in Totteridge Road, High Wycombe.

'Officers were responding to an immediate call for assistance and as a result, and to prevent any serious harm to individuals or any further outbreak of violence, officers entered the Mosque, and spoke to people who were present.

'An allegation of assault was recorded and officers are carrying out an investigation into the incident. No arrests have been made at this time.'