Muslim man apologises after rant about Christian converts

A Muslim man has apologised after a clip of him swearing at a video of a Muslim convert to Christianity being baptised was widely circulated.

Zaheer Hussein was a passenger in a car and filmed himself watching the video and swearing in English and Punjabi. He threatens to sodomise anyone who converts to Christianity.

Francis C Franklin/Wikipedia A Preston man has a apologised after ranting against Muslims who convert to Christianity.

The clip, shared originally in a private WhatsApp group, drew complaints to the Lancashire Telegraph and the Asian Image website from Christians and Muslims, with one respondent, Asif Mahmud, saying: When I saw the video, I was outraged that someone thought it was acceptable to make such despicable comments.

'I firmly believe, one has the right to follow whichever faith they wish to.'

After the publicity his clip attracted, Hussein contacted the Lancashire Telegraph saying: 'I am really sorry for the offence caused. I do not know what came over me when I said those things.'

He continued: 'I realise now that my views can be very offensive not only to Christians but also to members of my own community. We hold the Prophet Isa in high regard too.

'I have always tried to be good to all people and I know some of you will not see it that way but I do ask for forgiveness. I take all the comments back, every single one of them.'

He asked for 'forgiveness from all Christians', saying, 'We would not like anyone talking like that about Islam, so we must learn not to talk badly about other religions.'