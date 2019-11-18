Muslim Fulani herdsmen kill two Christians in Nigeria

Muslim Fulani herdsmen in north-central Nigeria early on November 14 hacked an 87-year-old Christian to death by machete and killed another by gunshot, an area resident said.

A group of herdsmen attacked predominantly Christian Agom village in southern Kaduna state's Sanga Country at 4:30 a.m., area resident Gabriel Yakubu told Morning Star News by text message. Monday Kura, 87, and Emmanuel Agom, 48, both members of the Evangelical Reformed Church of Christ (ERCC), were killed as they slept in their rooms, he said.

"The Fulani herdsmen cut Monday Kura, 87 years, with a machete until he died, while Emmanuel, 48 years, was shot dead with a gun," Yakubu said. "Sir, we need your prayers as my village is on fire and we are not getting any protection from the government."

It was the first herdsmen attack on the village, which is four kilometers from the town of Gwantu, he said. The ERCC church is the only church in the village, he said.

The attack could not be immediately confirmed. Agom is located along Wasa Station Road, west of Gwantu, between Kwana Nunbu and Gani Sarki villages, he said.

Sanga County was the site of a Muslim Fulani herdsmen attack on March 16 that killed 10 Christians and burned about 30 houses. That attack also occurred as residents of Nandu Gbok village were sleeping.

The assault followed other attacks in southern Kaduna state that took the lives of 130 Christians.

Christians make up 51.3 percent of Nigeria's population, while Muslims living primarily in the north and middle belt account for 45 percent.

Nigeria ranked 12th on Open Doors' 2019 World Watch List of countries where Christians suffer the most persecution.

