'Murder on the Orient Express' release date, plot news: New trailer explains that everyone is a suspect

Hercule Poirot played by Kenneth Branagh in the upcoming "Murder on the Orient Express." YouTube/20th Century Fox

Fans of Agatha Christie's Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh), will have to put their deductive skills to the test, as the new upcoming movie about the fictional detective, "Murder on the Orient Express," gets a new trailer that reveals plot details.

The upcoming movie, directed by lead actor Branagh, will be about several high-profile passengers in a luxurious steam-powered locomotive, who fend for themselves after a murder takes place on the train. Solving the mystery will then be left in Poirot's capable hands amid the rampant mistrust and scheming among the other passengers. "Murder on the Orient Express" is based on Agatha Christie's 1934 detective novel of the same name.

The passengers featured in the movie will also be played by a lineup of all-star AAA actors and actresses. The suspected passengers, only revealed by their profession or status, will include the professor (Willem Dafoe), the missionary (Penelope Cruz), the governess (Daisy Ridley), the assistant (Josh Gad), and the widow (Michelle Pfeiffer).

Plot complications are also expected to arise since the gangster Ratchett (Johnny Depp) will also be among the passengers still alive. One of the most notable scenes in the trailer was also Ratchett's interaction with Poirot, both showing their wit and experience throughout years of tenure in their respective career choices. The two's unique scene in the trailer suggested that there may be more than Ratchett lets on. It will likely make for an interesting cat-and-mouse interaction with Poirot.

Other big-name cast members include Judi Dench, Leslie Odom Jr., Tom Bateman, Derek Jacobi, Marwan Kenzari, Olivia Colman, Lucy Boynton, and Sergei Polunin.

The movie is set for release on Nov. 3 in the United Kingdom and Nov.10 in the United States.