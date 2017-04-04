Ms. Pac-Man roams the streets on Google Maps on April Fools' Day
Google has revived its old stunt on April Fools' Day. This time, however, it's Ms. Pac-Man's turn to run wild on Google Maps.
The old-school game became available through a temporary Google Maps update on iOS and Android. It is also playable on web browsers. The game can be loaded by clicking on the "Ms. Pacman" button above "My Location." Doing so will turn the streets into a "Ms. Pac-Man" screen, complete with edible dots, power-ups, background music and sound effects, and of course, the four ghosts: Blinky, Pinky, Inky, and Clyde. Players control Ms. Pac-Man by swiping on the screen of mobile phones or by using the arrow keys on the computer. They can even compete with their friends as Google also incorporated a leaderboard.
Telegraph describes the game as something that is extremely hard compared to the original game. Because the Google Maps version is based on real streets, it is possible for players to find themselves hitting a dead end while running away from the ghosts. The good news is that they have five chances to clear the map.
Google certainly seems to have a love for the "Pac-Man" video game series. It previously incorporated "Pac-Man" on Google Maps for their April Fools' Day stunt back in 2015. Aside from the gender swap, the new game brings players to a random location, unlike the older version which converts user locations into a playable "Pac-Man" environment. In 2010, it made a Google Doodle playable for "Pac-Man's" 30th anniversary.
The search engine giant is also notorious for its April Fools' Day stunts. It inadvertently set the grounds of "Pokémon GO" when it brought in the little critters on street maps in 2014. It also trolled some people into believing that it will be releasing the Google Kazoo and the Google Bubble Wrap.
"Ms. Pac-Man" is playable on Google Maps until April 4.
