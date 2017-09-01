'Mr. Robot' season 3 release date, trailer news: Elliot is alive; stage 2 hack against E Corp in motion

Promotional image for "Mr. Robot" season 3. Facebook/WhoIsMrRobot

In the third season of "Mr. Robot," Elliot Alderson (Rami Malek) is alive and Stage 2 of F Society's plan to take down Evil Corp (E Corp) is still in motion.

In the new trailer for season 3 of the hit psychological thriller "Mr. Robot," Alderson survives the gunshot wound and wakes up in the apartment of his sister Darlene (Carly Chaikin). It hints here that he may have been saved by her.

In the finale of last season, Tyrell Wellick (Martin Wallstrom) informed Alderson of their plans to take down E Corp. However, Alderson suddenly fell into a state of paranoia and did not believe that Wellick was real. He decided to stop the Stage 2 hack against E Corp thinking that it would backfire against themselves and F Society.

Wellick threatened to shoot Alderson if he interfered with their plans but the hacker thought that Wellick was a figment of his imagination or his split personality. It turned out that he was real and shot Alderson down.

According to the new footage, Alderson says that Stage 2 was never called off which hints that E Corp's paper records are still being taken down. A new addition in the trailer also appears by the name of Irving (Bobby Cannavale) who is described as a no-nonsense used-car salesman who may be involved with the second stage against E Corp.

The presence of Irving also suggests that he could be another split personality of Alderson that was created when the hacker was shot in the heightened moment. Similarly, Alderson created the separate personality of his father Edward Alderson a.k.a. Mr. Robot (Christian Slater) in his mind when he was having mental issues in the first season.

The third season of "Mr. Robot" will return on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 10 p.m. EDT on the USA Network.