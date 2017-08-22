'Mr. Robot' season 3 release date, spoilers, cast news: Elliot back to hacking in latest trailer

A photo of "Mr. Robot" protagonist Elliot Anderson, as portrayed by actor Rami Malek. Facebook/WhoIsMrRobot

Season 3 of the Golden Globe-winning series "Mr. Robot" is just around the corner. After season 2's ending, audiences found Elliot Anderson (Rami Malek) in a tight spot, bleeding from a gunshot wound caused by Tyrell Wellick (Martin Wallström). If this is the case, how will season 3 play out?

The Twitter account for the show has recently released a trailer that shows Elliot to be completely fine, back to his regular hacking activity in some greenlit location where a tournament seems to be taking place. He then is approached by two people who ask him to go with them.

The trailer provides the right amount of intrigue and mystery for fans, as well as assurance that even after the final events of the season, Elliot seems fine.

Fans could be shaking their head, and asking themselves whether Elliot would finally succumb to the whims of the Dark Army, or use his hacking brilliance to get out of another sticky situation.

According to Entertainment Weekly, season 3 of "Mr. Robot" will be focusing on other aspects of the story, temporarily straying away from the main storyline to shed some light on parts that the previous seasons were vague about.

Fans can expect that Elliot will respond accordingly after the betrayal that occurred in the previous season.

Deadline also reported that there will be a new addition to the cast of "Mr. Robot." Rizwan Manji will be a recurring character for season 3. He will be playing FBI agent Dominique DiPierro's (Grace Gummer) partner, Norm.

It is safe to assume that Dom will be more relentless in her investigation now that she has a substantial amount of information against Tyrell.

BD Wong, who plays Whiterose, will also be a recurring character — playing the transgender hacker once again.

"Mr. Robot" season 3 will premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 10 p.m. EDT on USA Network. The 10-episode installment will also be available to stream on Sling, DirecTV Now and PlayStation Vue.