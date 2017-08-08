'Mr. Robot' season 3 release date, plot rumors: New trailer hints at darker twist

Promotional photo for USA Network's "Mr. Robot." Facebook/whoismrrobot

"Mr. Robot" will be back for season 3 in October. As fans continue to anxiously wait for its premiere, a brand-new trailer has been released, hinting at a much darker tone than its predecessor.

USA Network recently dropped the first teaser trailer for "Mr. Robot" season 3. In it, Elliot Alderson (Rami Malek), Darlene Alderson (Carly Chaikin), Angela Moss (Portia Doubleday) and Mr. Robot (Christian Slater) are seen in varying states of distress as the chaos appears to escalate following the f-society hack.

The 70-second footage also introduces a new character, Irving (Bobby Cannavale). The character is described as "a laconic-no-nonsense used car salesman," though his exact role still remains to be seen.

The trailer is narrated by a verse from late singer Leonard Cohen's spoken-word poem "Democracy," which says: "It's coming to America first / The cradle of the best and of the worst / It's here they got the range / And the machinery for change." The verse ends with, "Democracy is coming to the USA."

Though plot details remain scarce, multiple reports have suggested that "Mr. Robot" season 3 will explore each character's motivations. It will also follow the disintegration between Elliot and Mr. Robot.

"Every decision Elliot made created a combative situation between us, which was frustrating," Slater said at the series' For Your Consideration event last June, as cited by Variety. "We were trying to outsmart each other... I asked [creator] Sam [Esmail] what he felt was at the core of Season 3 between Elliot and Mr. Robot and the only word he was able to give me is 'disintegration.'"

The third season will also see Elliot surviving the injury he sustained in the previous installment's finale. Hence, the vigilante hacker will attempt to get back his life from the individuals who have been controlling him.

"Mr. Robot" season 3 is set to premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 10 p.m. EDT on USA. The season will consist of only 10 episodes.