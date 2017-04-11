'Mr. Robot' season 3 news: Rizwan Manji lands recurring role as FBI agent in USA Network's psychological thriller
More feds will track down the hackers when "Mr. Robot" returns for its third season this fall.
"The Magicians" actor Rizwan Manji has been recently tapped to recur in the thriller drama's upcoming season. He will play Norm, an FBI agent who will be Gummer's (Dominique DiPierro) new partner in the Five/Nine hack investigation.
Manji's most recent project is the Jim Jarmusch–directed movie "Paterson." He is currently a recurring actor on Syfy's "The Magicians" as Tick Pickwick, and plays Ray Butani on the CBC sitcom "Schitt's Creek." His other TV credits include roles in "Bella and the Bulldogs," "Backstrom," "Mom," and "Crash & Bernstein." Manji has also appeared in notable films such as "The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)," "Transformers (2007)," and "The Dictator (2012)."
"Mr. Robot" usually premieres in the summer, but the upcoming installment has been pushed back to later this year. It was announced in March that Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale will be joining the show for a major role, while current recurring actor BD Wong (playing the role of Whiterose) has been promoted to series regular. Production for the drama will resume this month and series creator Sam Esmail will once again direct all 10 episodes of the season.
"Sam is a true creative visionary who continues to deliver a series that boldly tackles timely issues and leans into the major headlines of the day," said President of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Chris McCumber in a press release. "We're eager to share the next phase of Elliot's journey with fans this fall."
In other related news, the series made its official Funko debut last week. The toy company has unveiled six new figures inspired by the show's cast members: Darlene, Whiterose, Angela, Mr. Robot, and two versions of Elliot. All the figures are due for a May release, while a mystery seventh figure will be revealed at this year's San Diego Comic-Con.
The third season of "Mr. Robot" is expected to premiere in October on USA Network.
