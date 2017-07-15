'Mr. Mercedes' release date, plot news: Stephen King mystery to premiere Aug. 9

Despite suffering several setbacks during production, detective television series "Mr. Mercedes" is making a premiere this Aug. 9 on AT&T Audience Network.

Unlike other shows that are readily available on platforms such as Netflix or Hulu, the detective drama will only be available for streaming to those with DirecTV. Non-subscribers, however, can watch the entire season through DVD and Blu-ray copies.

Audience, which was formerly Freeview back in 1999, picked up "Mr. Mercedes" two years ago. In May 2016, the network ordered 10 brand-new episodes and filming only began earlier this year.

Throughout production, "Mr. Mercedes" experienced delays due to the death of Anton Yelchin who was originally cast as the main antagonist, The Mercedes Killer or Brady Hartsfield. The said setback was then followed by the departure of Ann-Margret who joined the cast to play the role of Ida Silver. But because of an illness in her family, the actress was forced to drop out. She was replaced by "The Practice" star Holland Taylor. After recasting, the Audience original started re-filming in early 2017 with Charleston, South Carolina as the setting.

Last July 13, the show released its first trailer that can be viewed on YouTube. The preview tells the story of Detective Bill Hodges (Brendan Gleeson) as he pursues The Mercedes Killer. Instead of running away, the killer plays a game of cat-and-mouse with the detective. He sends him emails and letters to provoke him before trying to eliminate Hodges permanently.

"Mr. Mercedes" is adapted from the first book of Stephen King's novel series. LRM speculates that the show could come out as a limited series because the second book, "Finders Keepers," does not feature the story of Hodges' pursuit of The Mercedes Killer at all.

"Mr. Mercedes" will begin airing at 8 p.m. ET/PT.