Moving letter by anonymous Muslim schoolgirl tells of fears and 'guilt' after Westminster attack

A moving letter was apparently left on a bus by a Muslim schoolgirl following the Westminster terror attack.

A vigil takes place on Westminster Bridge following the attack of 22 March. Reuters

The anonymous letter offers insight into what it is like to be Muslim in the wake of such attacks and explains how the 14-year-old felt 'almost guilty' as the attacks were discussed in her class at school the following day.

She told of how another schoolgirl apparently asked her where she was during the aftermath of the events that left four victims dead on Wednesday, March 22 after Khalid Masood went on a violent rampage.

The letter reads: 'The next day I woke up early and as I was watching the news it dawned on me that I would go into school and people would expect answers.

'I went into form and as we spoke about the current affairs I felt all eyes on me.

'I felt flushed and hot suddenly - almost guilty? What do I have to be guilty for? I couldn't determine if I was being paranoid or eyes were darting to the corner of the room to where I was sitting.

'I walked into my first lesson and a girl had asked me where I was the night before, I laughed it off because I knew she was joking and that's what humans do when they don't know what to say."

The girl told of how every Saturday she walks through Westminster but had to 'think twice' following the attack, fearing that she may be assaulted for wearing a hijab.

The letter continued: 'We may be Muslim but we don't want to hurt you. We aren't terrorists. Every Saturday I pass through Westminster and I had to think twice about it this time. I was scared that maybe I would be assaulted because of the many labels that come with wearing a hijab.'