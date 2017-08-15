Motorola offers $80 game pad moto mod through Verizon

The gamepad Moto Mod will be available exclusively via Verizon. Verizon

Motorola will be releasing a new gamepad Moto Mod for the Moto Z and Moto Z2 line of smartphones. The mod will retail for $79.99 and will be available exclusively through Verizon.

The gamepad Moto Mod is now available for pre-orders and will be on sale on Aug. 25. The new accessory will give gaming fans a new and smooth gameplay experience by giving them access to physical buttons designed for video games.

The game pad will feature the standard directional pad on the left side and four primary action buttons on the right side. It will also have two thumb sticks for effortless controls, a start and select button on the right portion, and a home button on the left. Additionally, the controller will have two trigger buttons, left and right, situated on the top of the pad.

The device will connect directly to the phone using the pins at the back of the Moto Z and Z2 series smartphones, so there will be no need for pairing or cables. This will also ensure that players will have lag-free responsive controls over their games.

Another great addition to the mod is the inclusion of a 1035 mAh built-in battery. This will provide approximately eight hours of extra charge, giving users extended usage and more mobility for a better gaming experience.

Using the gamepad Moto Mod will also allow users to maximize the display of the phone. Gamers can now enjoy the amazing graphics of today's mobile games without having to block parts of the screen with their thumbs for on-screen controls.

Motorola's Moto Mods feature allows a number of devices to connect to the phones via pins located on the phones' rear. Some moto mods already available on the market are the Moto 360 camera, a projector mod, JBL speakers, and a battery pack.