Motorola Moto X4 specs, release date news: Expect full HD display, 16-megapixel camera and a fingerprint sensor

Motorola Moto X Pure Edition, latest handheld in the X series released in 2015 Motorola Mobility LLC

Motorola is releasing another smartphone under their X series. No details have been released, but some images and specifications have leaked online.

Moto X4 is set to be released around late 2017. No exact date has been officially announced by the company, but according to a source of VentureBeat, the phone will debut just in time for the holiday season.

The last phone in the Moto X line was released in 2015, but Motorola surely is making its comeback worth the wait. Android Authority revealed the phone's specifications which they got from an exclusive source.

The upcoming Motorola phone will allegedly boast a 5.2-inch 1080p HD display, which is securely protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. It will be available in two colors: Super Black or Sterling Blue.

The much-awaited phone will also feature a fingerprint sensor, dual-LED flash, and the brand's TurboCharging. This feature will allow users to enjoy hours of power with just a few minutes of charging.

As seen in the leaked images, the Moto X4 also has a dual-camera set up. The 16-megapixel camera is specifically designed to work well in any lighting. One notable element is the Adaptive Low Light mode, which will allow users to take great selfies even under low-light settings.

For those who like taking their phone everywhere, from trips to the beach to food trips around the city, the latest Moto X4 will be IP68 dust and water resistant.

It looks like with this phone, there is no need for a case since it will protect itself. However, with its rumored price of roughly $400, a case may be necessary after all.

While there will be four variations of the phone, depending on the location, the differences should be very little and all will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor.

In Europe and North America, Moto X4 will have 3 GB of random access memory (RAM) and 32 GB storage. While in Asia, it will come with 4 GB of RAM, plus 64 GB storage.