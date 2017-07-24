Moto Z2 Force sheds battery performance for thinner frame; U.S. version to have less memory than international counterparts
New information has surfaced about the details of the upcoming phone of Motorola, Moto Z2 Force, which is expected to launch before the month ends. However, the news does not bode well for the flagship smartphone, as the leak points to reduced performance in several aspects, including the battery life, which was reduced in exchange for a thinner chassis. The U.S. version of the phone also has lower specifications compared to its international counterparts.
The promotional materials shared to Venture Beat revealed the most complete picture yet of the anticipated smartphone. Comparing the upcoming release to its predecessor, the Z Force, which was released in 2016, it doesn't seem like it's much of an upgrade in some areas. The 2730 mAh pack of the Z2 Force is 22 percent smaller compared to the 3500 mAh battery of the Z Force. This was a result of shaving almost a millimeter from the already-thin frame of its predecessor.
The Z2 Force will have an upgraded chipset in the Snapdragon 835. It will also sport dual 12-megapixel cameras, which is another upgrade compared to its predecessor. The new product will be retaining its signature shatter-proof Shattershield screen at 5.5 inches and a resolution of 1440 x 2560 pixels. It will also continue to support MotoMods accessories.
Comparing to international versions, the U.S. version of the Z2 Force is running behind in terms of random access memory (RAM) and storage. The U.S. version will have 4 GB of RAM while international counterparts have 6 GB. For storage, the China version will boast a 128 GB built-in capacity, while the rest of the world, including the United States, will have to settle for half of that amount.
It can be noted that the Z2 Play, released in June, also shed battery capacity in exchange for a thinner body, losing the incredible battery life that its predecessor, the Z Play of 2016, was known for.
Parent company Lenovo is expected to launch the Moto Z2 Force during New York on July 25.
