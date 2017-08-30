Moto X4 news: Motorola teases September launch

A promotional photo of Lenovo-owned company, Motorola, showing one of its mobile phones Twitter/Moto

Lenovo-owned smartphone developer Motorola may be unveiling the Moto X4 as early as Sept. 2.

The Philippine Facebook page of Motorola is hinting the launch of the new smartphone. An image promoting a live stream on Sept. 2 with Filipino celebrities Nadine Lustre and James Reid includes the text "hellomoto X Jadine FB Live."

"Hellomoto X" may very well indicate the arrival of the Moto X4, although there is no actual mention of the smartphone model in the Facebook post.

Tipster Andri Yatim posted in a tweet that the Moto X4 will come in two variants: one at $349.99 and another at $399.99 for the North American market. It is possible that these two will be the 32 GB and 64 GB versions of the Moto X4.

#motoX4 online MSRP is 9.99 and 9.99 for NA Market — Andri Yatim (@HeyAndri) August 28, 2017

An unnamed source told Android Authority that Moto X4 will be equipped with a 5.2-inch full HD with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The phone comes in either Super Black or Sterling Blue color variants.

There will be four international variants to the Moto X4. Information on-hand saying that the Europe, North America, and Latin America handset will come with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of storage, while the Asia Pacific version will come with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. All four variants will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630.

Below the display is a fingerprint sensor and above is the 16-megapixel camera that comes with f/2.0 aperture. The camera is capable of shooting 4k video at 30 frames per second (fps) or full HD video at 60 fps.

The Moto X4 has a contoured design on its glass back, which also features a dual setup of a 12 MP main camera with dual autofocus, f/2.0 aperture and a 120-degree field of view. The camera comes with dual-LED flash, Phase Detection Autofocus and the ability to add depth-of-field effects.

The X4 will be powered by a 3000 mAh non-removable battery that comes with Motorola's TurboCharging feature and will be IP68 dust and water resistant, offering additional protection for the smartphone.

There is no official release date yet for the Moto X4.