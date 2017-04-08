Moto X 2017 latest news, rumors: New alleged leak shows handset with Moto G5 features

An alleged leaked video has surfaced online which showcases how the anticipated Moto X 2017 would look like. It is believed that Motorola intentionally added a sneak peek of the upcoming phone in celebration of their 44th anniversary.

The video shows the handsets that Motorola has developed over the years. While it seems like every device is familiar, one model appeared (for about three seconds) looking like it has never been seen before. Enthusiasts believe the particular model is the unannounced Moto X 2017.

However, Motorola has been keeping a quiet lip about it, and there are no other clues in the video that could provide sufficient evidence that it is indeed the Moto X 2017. In an article by Phandroid, the phone has a similar design with the anticipated phone's leaked model, except that it has a different color.

It has also been observed that Moto X 2017 has almost similar looks with the Moto G5. Most tech aficionados say that the company may have just presented a different variant of Moto G5. Some believe, on the other hand, that the unfamiliar handset is actually the Moto Z, which was just released this year due to its almost similar design.

Moto X 2017, when it comes out, will complete the product line of Lenovo's Moto brand, which is being positioned in the market as a line of high-end devices. A leak from China has been out prior to the video, showcasing the anticipated handset's gold variant.

Here's purported image of 2017 Moto X. (weibo/摩范机友会) pic.twitter.com/pB3oHToDW3 — krispitech (@krispitech) April 2, 2017 Twitter/krispitech

Advertisement

For those who do not know, Lenovo announced the comeback of the Motorola brand, ditching the Moto by Lenovo name. The phone series are confirmed to have the same specs and features, although the marketing strategy would be different. This is due to the news that the "Motorola" term sells better than "Moto by Lenovo."

Therefore, the Motorola Moto X 2017 has been anticipated since then. The upcoming device is said to have dual cameras with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage. Under the hood, it is believed to be installed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chip.