Life
More than 9 in 10 British kids don't go to church: Here's how Scripture Union is helping change that
Top musicians are to sing all 150 Psalms in one weekend. What can this teach our world today?
Was this Catholic cardinal a saint or a pro-Nazi war criminal?
Middle East is 'going backwards' and Syria will get worse, warns head of SAT-7
Diagnosed with cancer, this Christian got through it by praying and painting Jesus' last day on ...
Two Catholic priests kidnapped in troubled eastern Democratic Republic of Congo
Did the Church of England cross the line in York?
Would-be bride turns cancelled $30,000 wedding reception into banquet for the homeless
More than 500 boys abused in German Catholic choir school over 60 years, report blames 'culture of ...
US Archbishop hits back at Pope Francis allies over Catholics' 'ecumenism of hate' with evangelicals

Moto G5S Plus specs, rumors: Phone features bigger display, better camera

Device comes with dual-camera module and 5.5-inch screen

Charmagne Nojas

A promotional photo of Lenovo-owned company, Motorola, showing one of its mobile phonesTwitter/Moto

Ahead of Motorola's scheduled press event on July 25, leaks of its Moto G5S Plus have recently been revealed. Fresh details from a reliable mobile phone reporter claim that there are huge modifications on the upcoming mobile phone's design and camera, making it significantly different from its predecessor, the Moto G5 Plus.

Writing for Venture Beat, trusted leaker Evan Blass said that the Moto G5S Plus shares the same Snapdragon 625 CPU, 4 GB RAM, and 64 GB of storage with the G5 Plus. Although it is on the same plane as its predecessor in terms of speed and performance, the later model's camera brings it miles apart from the G5 Plus.

With an anodized aluminum enclosure, the G5S Plus features a dual-lens camera module at the rear part. The said module is integrated with two 13-megapixel sensors, one black and white, one color. In contrast with the G5 Plus, the G5S Plus is capable of producing photos of better quality as the G5 Plus only has one 12-megapixel sensor.

Users of the G5S Plus are going to enjoy creative photo features like the bokeh effect and background replacement.

Another upgrade that Motorola fans will surely appreciate is the G5S Plus' screen upgrade. The G5 Plus only has a 5.2-inch screen, while the upcoming premium upgrade packs a 5.5-inch display. But even if the two phones differ in screen size, they have the same resolution of 1080p.

Advertisement

Motorola's latest phone has already received certification from the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG), but documentation from the authority does not specifically state the Bluetooth capability of the G5S Plus. The phone was previously rumored to be capable of supporting Bluetooth 4.2 while running on Android 7.1.1, but SIG's certification does not confirm any of this information.

The Moto G5S Plus is going to be launched together with the Z2 Force and X4.

Sources: https://venturebeat.com/2017/07/07/lenovo-moto-g5s-plus-will-be-an-upgrade-in-size-material-and-imaging/, https://www.bluetooth.org/tpg/QLI_viewQDL.cfm?qid=14192
More News in Life
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY