Moto G5S and G5S Plus released

Promotional photo for the new Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus Motorola

Motorola has launched its budget smartphones, the Moto G5S and the Moto G5S Plus, in India.

The Moto G5S has a 5.2-inch full HD display, powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor and 4 GB RAM. The phone has 32 GB built-in storage, which can be expanded to up to 128 GB via microSD card.

The smartphone also comes with a 16-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The handset is powered by a 3000 mAh battery that has TurboPower fast charging.

The Plus version has a larger 5.5-inch full HD display, with a more powerful octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. It has 4 GB RAM and 32 GB in storage, also upgradeable to 128 GB using microSD. It has a dual camera setup, with both cameras using 13-megapixel sensors. Its front-facing camera is 8-megapixel with LED flash, and it is powered by a 3000mAh battery.

Both phones have a rounded, metal unibody design that feels solid which is similar to the earlier Moto G5 models. They also have fingerprint scanners at the bottom of the screen up front, which can be used as a navigation key.

Both the G5S and the G5S Plus run Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Moto Actions and Moto Display features, which are Motorola exclusive software enhancements.

The Moto G5S was launched at $219 while the G5S Plus was launched at $250 retail price.

Motorola is also set to release the 5.2-inch Moto X4 on Sept. 2 for $407 retail price. It will have Android 7.1.1 Nougat and will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630. The phone will have a 12-megapixel dual rear camera and a 16-megapixel front camera. It will also have 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, which can be expanded to up to 256 GB via microSD. The X4 will be powered by a 3000 mAh battery.