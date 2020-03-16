Mothers slam 'disgusting' 'Let's make Down syndrome extinct' T-shirts

Staff writer

Mothers have slammed Amazon over a 'Let's make Down syndrome extinct' T-shirt they found for sale on the online retailer. 

Rachel Mewes, 37, and her friend Caroline Wylde, 36, accused Amazon of "promoting hate crime" over the T-shirts, which were retailing for around £17 before being pulled from the site, the Daily Record reports.

Stacey Corrigan, from Paisley, whose six-year-old son Daniel has Down's syndrome, said she was "disgusted and horrified" by the T-shirt.

"I can't believe they have been allowed to sell this. Who even thinks up an idea to design this?" she told the newspaper.

"Daniel is just perfect to us and we wouldn't change a thing about him.

"They wouldn't be able to write homophobic slogans or racists ones. It is so hateful and should be a crime. To target a group who are disabled is just disgusting and I am horrified Amazon gave them a platform to share their hate."

News of the T-shirts coincides with a campaign calling on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to protect unborn babies with disabilities in Northern Ireland. 

An open letter to the Prime Minister organised by the campaign group, Don't Screen Me Out, has been signed by over 2,000 people with Down's syndrome and their families. 

Last month, Heidi Crowter, a 24-year-old woman with Down's syndrome, launched a landmark legal challenge against the UK Government for allowing abortion up to birth for unborn babies with the condition.  The general upper time limit for abortion in England, Scotland and Wales is 24 weeks. 

Most Read

  1. Three Bible passages to replace fear of coronavirus with hope in God

  2. Nigeria has become a 'killing field of defenceless Christians' - report

  3. Trump declares National Day of Prayer for 'protection & strength' amid Coronavirus crisis

  4. Ravi Zacharias asks for prayer as he's diagnosed with cancer

  5. Televangelist claims he healed viewers of coronavirus through their TV screens

  6. Joel Osteen suspends public services over coronavirus outbreak

  7. All 16 of the Museum of the Bible's Dead Sea Scrolls fragments are modern-day forgeries

  8. With coronavirus and a lax government, what we need is an Esther

  9. First female bishop in the Anglican Communion dies aged 89

More News

  1. i-still-believe

    Worship artist Jeremy Camp says loss of first wife to cancer was 'hardest part' of his life

  2. pivi-rsnen

    Christian MP condemns 'completely absurd' criminal investigations into LGBT beliefs

  3. boko-haram

    Nigeria has become a 'killing field of defenceless Christians' - report

  4. church-mission-society

    Ringside baptisms for boxers who came to faith through church's boxing club

  5. muriel-gray

    Scottish church keeps ambulances on the road in Zambia

  6. steffany-gretzinger

    Worship artist Steffany Gretzinger says motherhood has brought her closer to God

  7. Tourists walk outside the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank ...

    Appeal launched to support Christians in Bethlehem hit by coronavirus outbreak