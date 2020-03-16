Mothers slam 'disgusting' 'Let's make Down syndrome extinct' T-shirts

Mothers have slammed Amazon over a 'Let's make Down syndrome extinct' T-shirt they found for sale on the online retailer.

Rachel Mewes, 37, and her friend Caroline Wylde, 36, accused Amazon of "promoting hate crime" over the T-shirts, which were retailing for around £17 before being pulled from the site, the Daily Record reports.

Stacey Corrigan, from Paisley, whose six-year-old son Daniel has Down's syndrome, said she was "disgusted and horrified" by the T-shirt.

"I can't believe they have been allowed to sell this. Who even thinks up an idea to design this?" she told the newspaper.

"Daniel is just perfect to us and we wouldn't change a thing about him.

"They wouldn't be able to write homophobic slogans or racists ones. It is so hateful and should be a crime. To target a group who are disabled is just disgusting and I am horrified Amazon gave them a platform to share their hate."

News of the T-shirts coincides with a campaign calling on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to protect unborn babies with disabilities in Northern Ireland.

An open letter to the Prime Minister organised by the campaign group, Don't Screen Me Out, has been signed by over 2,000 people with Down's syndrome and their families.

Last month, Heidi Crowter, a 24-year-old woman with Down's syndrome, launched a landmark legal challenge against the UK Government for allowing abortion up to birth for unborn babies with the condition. The general upper time limit for abortion in England, Scotland and Wales is 24 weeks.