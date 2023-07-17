Mother seeks to block withdrawal of son's life support

A mother has applied to the Court of Protection to stop doctors from removing her 20-year-old son's life support.

Andy Casey was out with friends on the evening of 9 July when he suffered a severe brain injury after being punched in the back of the head and falling to the floor.

He is being treated in the intensive care unit at St George's Hospital, London, where doctors want to turn off his life support after concluding that he is likely to be 'brain-stem dead'.

Under the doctors' plans, his life support will be turned off if he does not respond positively to tests.

Casey's family are opposed to the withdrawal of his life support and his mother, Samantha Johnson, has made an emergency application to the Court of Protection to stop it from going ahead.

"My son deserves a fighting chance and it is shocking that the NHS wants to withdraw life support after less than a week," she said.

"I was devastated to be told that they are going to withdraw my son's life support in a couple of hours and there is nothing we as a family can do about it.

"We are a large and tightly knit family, and we are all strongly against this, but our wishes are being ignored. We have been so fortunate to get legal advice quickly enough to know our rights, and we will fight this case all the way through the courts to ensure we have done everything to save Andy's life."

According to the Christian Legal Centre (CLC), which is supporting her application, Casey appeared to breathe independently for two hours the morning after the attack and "has since made some independent attempts to breathe".

CLC argues that there is no scientific consensus on the theory of being 'brain-stem dead'.

The theory came under scrutiny last year in the case of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee, who doctors at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, believed to be brain-stem dead and therefore wanted to remove his life support.

In an initial ruling, the judge concluded that Battersbee was "dead on the balance of probabilities", but this verdict was later overturned by the Court of Appeal which held that a diagnosis of death required certainty or near certainty.

His life support was eventually turned off last August against the family's wishes after they lost a final High Court bid to have him moved to a hospice.

In the same month, testing to declare whether a person is brain dead was placed under review after the High Court heard that a baby who was pronounced dead by doctors started to breathe again independently.

New guidance on brain stem testing is to be published this year by the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges (AMRC).

CLC chief executive Andrea Williams said: "It is vital in moments such as this that we do not rush. This family is asking for time for Andy. In a situation as complex as this Andy's family should not feel under pressure to switch off life support."