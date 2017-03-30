Mother of Palestinian shot by Israeli forces last year in Jerusalem is also killed

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A Palestinian woman has been shot and killed by Israeli soldiers outside one of Jerusalem's most famous landmarks.

Israeli newspaper Ha'aretz reports that Siham Ratib Nimr, 49, was the mother of Mustafa Nimr, who was killed by soldiers in September after being mistaken for a terrorist.

It's reported that the woman was carrying a pair of scissors and was attempting to attack Israeli forces.

The incident took place at the Damascus Gate on the edge of the Old City of Jerusalem. It's the gateway to East Jersusalem, the Palestinian sector of the Holy City which has been under Israeli military occupation since 1967.

A spate of stabbing attempts by Palestinians in the last two years has led to an increased state of tension, which was added to in November 2016 when Mustafa Nimr was shot and killed by Israeli soldiers in the Shaufat Palestinian refugee camp. He was travelling in a car that the soldiers shot at, claiming they thought they driver was carrying out an attack.

The Damascus Gate is a popular site with Palestinians accessing the old city and is adjacent to one of the main shopping districts of East Jerusalem. It's also a popular meeting destination for tourists.

Ha'aretz claims Siham Nimr's husband and daughter were recently detained for questioning and people who knew her said she was depressed.