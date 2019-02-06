Mother responds to son wanting to sue for giving birth to him without his consent

Pixabay

The mother of a man who wants to sue her and her husband for bringing him into the world without his consent says she is prepared to take the blame if he can explain how they could have sought his consent.

Raphael Samuel, an anti-natalist from Mumbai, revealed in an interview with The Print that he was considering suing his parents because they did not seek his permission before bringing him into the world.

He complained that parents act out of selfishness in having children and only think about the pleasure it will bring to them and not the 'rigmorole' that their kids will have to go through in life.

In a Facebook post attributed to his mother Kavita Karnad Samuel, she writes that she will accept her fault if he can provide a 'rational explanation' as to how she could have sought his consent to conceive him.

She writes: 'I must admire my son's temerity to want to take his parents to court knowing both of us are lawyers.

'If Raphael could come up with a rational explanation as to how we could have sought his consent to be born, I will accept my fault.

'I'm very happy that my son has grown up into a fearless, independent thinking young man. He is sure to find his path to happiness.'

Despite the threat of legal action, Raphael Samuel told The Print that he loved his parents.

'I love my parents, and we have a great relationship, but they had me for their joy and their pleasure,' he said.

'My life has been amazing, but I don't see why I should put another life through the rigamarole of school and finding a career, especially when they didn't ask to exist.'

He runs a Facebook page dedicated to anti-natalism called Nihilanand where he posts memes and images suggesting it is cruel and even criminal for adults to bring children into the world.

'If parents truly know what is good for their children... why did they have them?' says one image posted to the page.

Another meme argues that 'forcing a child into this world and then forcing it to have a carreer' amounts to 'kidnapping and slavery'.