Most people who have never married still have hopes of tying the knot - poll

Hopes of marriage are still common despite increasing numbers choosing not to wed, according to the results of a study by Gallup.

The annual Values and Beliefs poll found that a staggering 81% of Americans who have never married still desire to one day tie the knot.

This is up from 78% who said the same back in 2013, when Gallup last polled Americans on this question.

Other findings from Gallup's study revealed that most Americans view sex outside marriage (72%) and having a baby outside marriage (66%) as morally acceptable.

The prevailing popularity of the idea of marriage is in stark contrast to the steady decline in actual numbers getting married.

The number of Americans wedding reached a historic low in 2018, according to federal data.

Statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that the marriage rate stood at only 6.5 marriages per 1,000 people - the lowest level since federal records began in 1867.