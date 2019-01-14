Most millennials support restrictions on abortion as NY Governor Cuomo pushes for greater liberalisation

(Photo: Unsplash/Alex Pasarelu)

New research into the views of millennials on abortion has found that most oppose the termination of pregnancies without any legal restrictions.

While over half of the millennials polled by the Institute for Pro-Life Advancement (51 per cent) supported abortion, only 7 per cent agreed that 'abortion should be allowed without exception and funded by tax dollars'.

Of the 51 per cent who support abortion, over half (28 per cent) said there should be limits, such as parental notification, banning late-term abortions, and no government funding.

Only 17 per cent said taxpayer dollars should be used to fund abortion provider Planned Parenthood.

The findings were released one week after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his push to codify Rode vs Wade into state law.

Cuomo is refusing to sign the state budget until the Reproductive Health Act - which allows abortion up to birth for any reason - is approved by the state legislature.

The act states that 'every individual who becomes pregnant has the fundamental right to choose to carry the pregnancy to term, to give birth to a child or have an abortion'.

It also pledges to remove abortion from the state penal code.

Cuomo said on Twitter: 'It is critical that we codify Roe v. Wade into state law, and to take it a step further, we will fight to pass a constitutional amendment protecting a woman's right to control her own reproductive health.'

His campaign has the backing of Hillary Clinton, who said on Twitter: 'I'll be joining @NYGovCuomo as he lays out his plan to codify Roe v. Wade and pass the Reproductive Health Act. There's no time to wait.'

Kathleen Gallagher, an official in the New York State Catholic Conference, told Crux she fears for the rights of pro-lifers if the bill is passed.

'It foresees a time in New York where it's a crime to be pro-life,' she said.

The New York State Right to Life Committee said the bill 'would not only lead to an increase in the number of abortions, but expose New York mothers to increased dangers by removing protections currently in New York statute'.

It added that the legislation would prevent prosecution of illegal abortions and restrict pro-life efforts.

'The few protections in New York law should not be repealed. Abortion is not health care,' it said.